Richland Bomb Squad clears package at federal building

RICHLAND, Wash. - The Federal Building at 825 Jadwin Avenue was temporarily closed on August 1 while Richland Police Department and Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package. The building was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. after a manager called police. 

The package was cleared around 2:35 p.m., described as a bag, garbage and recycling. Workers were then allowed back inside. Techs are clearing the scene, but they expect no public threat. 