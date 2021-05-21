Richland Bombers are asking for donations to get a B-17 Bomber to fly during graduation

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Graduating class of 2021 is asking for the communities help to get a B-17 Bomber to fly over their graduation ceremony.
"Due to our difficult year and graduation ceremony being moved to outside instead of in the Toyota Center, we were wanting to add something special," said Richland High School's Senior Class President Hanna Christensen.
Richland High School ASB have put in months of work to find 1 of the 10 airworthy B-17 Bombers, which is their mascot.
"We are having this plane fly over our graduation on June 12th as well as the rest of the community," said Christensen. "We have recently started a fundraiser for it and are needing to make the amount by Wednesday of next week."
The fundraiser will need to collect $11,000. If you would like to help Richland High's graduating class make this year extra special, the link to donate is HERE.
The flyover would be visible to both students and the Tri-Cities community beginning 11:00 AM Saturday, June 12th.