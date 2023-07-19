RICHLAND, Wash.- The City Council approved an application for Targeted Urban Area (TUA) tax exemption status for a materials company located in the Horn Rapids Industrial Area on July 18.
The Washington state Legislature adopted the TUA program in 2022 and the Richland City Council adopted the Horn Rapids Industrial Park and Richland Airport as a targeted urban area in January 2023 according to a City of Richland press release.
The TUA is a tax exemption program that encourages manufacturers to build or expand to urban areas in Washington State. According to the City of Richland qualifying projects or businesses must have a valuation of $800,000 or more and create 25 or more jobs that pay above the state-designated living wage.
The Richland City Council approved the tax exemption application for ATI, a Dallas, Texas-based specialty materials company that already has a facility in the Horn Rapids Area and was looking to expand at their July 18 meeting.
“Twenty-five years after the Richland facility was first commissioned, it’s exciting to expand our presence there,” said Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Bob Wetherbee. “We appreciate the region’s strong support and are honored to be the City of Richland’s first recipient of the Manufacturing Property Tax Exemption.”
