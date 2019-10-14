Richland, Wash. - Richland city council candidate Lisa Thomas is fired up-- not over her campaign. But over what she's calling a "me too" moment.

"I'm very upset. I feel like I'm the victim. I came forward," Thomas said.

She was outside the Richland Police Department Monday saying Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller made inappropriate advances towards her.

She filed a police report, which reads that last year, Miller entered her home without permission and kissed her.

"Usually the 'me too' women are democrats. And I'm a republican and I'm a conservative and I was assaulted by a democrat. So I am saying 'me too.' It happened to 'me too.' And I want something done about it," Thomas said.

Miller denies this ever happened.

He says she briefly showed him around her house and he left.

"I felt like it was time to come forward and stick up for us women who are vulnerable and are being abused under his position of power," she said.

Last week, Miller posted screen shots of texts between him and Thomas the day of the alleged incident. You can see that post here.

The screen shots show that Thomas invited him over.

Later that night around 9 pm, he texted her, "You got me into such a good mood. Thank you."

She replied "Lol. You looked happy."

Miller also included a photo she took with him two months later which she captioned, "ran into my favorite Benton County prosecutor."

"The reason it's coming up now is because I'm in this race. And the (Tri City) Herald put my name in the paper. They're trying to ruin my name. They're trying to ruin my reputation. They need to retract that story and I want an apology," she said.

Thomas also added that Richland police have held her phone since last Thursday without a warrant. The Richland Police Department declined to comment.