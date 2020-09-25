Richland City Council Member Chosen

RICHLAND, WA - Marianne Boring was selected to fill the vacancy of council position no. 2 during Friday’s Special Council Meeting.
Richland City Council interviewed three candidates, Marianne Boring, Theresa Richardson and Maria Gutierrez, to fill the vacancy of council position no. 2 during Friday’s Special Council Meeting. Each candidate brought experience serving on Richland’s Advisory Boards, Commissions and Committees and/or other community service boards.
After much deliberation, Marianne Boring was selected in an unanimous vote. It is anticipated Ms. Boring will be sworn in at the next regular Council Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, October 6, 2020.