RICHLAND, Wash. —
Following the resignation of councilmember Phillip Lemley, the Richland City Council is accepting applications for Position 5, so a replacement can serve until after the General Election.
One candidate will be appointed by the Council. They will serve until a candidate is elected in the General Election on November 2, 2023 and takes office.
Applicants must be 18 and older, a registered elector and a resident of Richland for at least two years. They cannot hold another public office, besides in the National Guard, organized reserves or as a Notary Public. They must be a United States citizen and cannot work for the City of Richland.
Complete applications must be turned in to the City Clerk’s Office or the City website by June 13 at 5 p.m.
A fact sheet for the position is available here:
