Richland City Council swears in interim councilmember

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council swore in D. Shayne VanDyke as the interim councilmember for position 5 on July 5, following the resignation of Phillip Lemley on June 1. He has been in Richland for almost 20 years, raising his children here. He has coached youth sports and served the community with Junior Achievement and the Boy Scouts of America.
VanDyke is a Project and Cybersecurity Program Manager at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University in 2001 with a major in Business Management and a minor in Political Science. In 2007, he got his MBA from Washington State University.
“I look forward to working with Mr. VanDyke on the City Council and am confident he has the best interest of our citizens in mind,” said Mayor of Richland Michael Alvarez. “We welcome him and appreciate his desire to serve his community.”
When a councilmember resigns, someone is picked to serve in that position through the rest of the term. A general election is next scheduled for the position in November 2023.
VanDyke was chosen for the position after 12 applications were submitted. The City Council interviewed three of the applicants, then unanimously voted for VanDyke.
