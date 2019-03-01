RICHLAND, WA - Richland City Council will consider an 8% electric rate increase at the March 5, 2019, meeting. If approved, the rates will be effective June 1, 2019, with the first bill customers receive in June and apply to all electrical services for the billing period.

The proposed rate increase is due to a projected 8% revenue deficit primarily due to higher wholesale power costs. Wholesale power is Richland Energy Services’ (RES) most significant operating expense comprising over 60% of expenses. In addition, the Bonneville Power Administration, RES’ wholesale power provider, is implementing a wholesale power increase effective October 1, 2019.

Even with the proposed rate increase, RES rates will remain some of the lowest in Washington.

Council meetings are held in Council Chambers located at the Richland City Hall, 505 Swift Blvd. The dates are subject to change, so check the Council agendas at ci.richland.wa.us/agendas.

• March 5 – Council Meeting - Public Hearing and 1st Ordinance reading

• March 19 – Council Meeting – 2nd Ordinance reading

• June 1 – Rates effective.

You can calculate your bill with the proposed rates using the Bill Calculator and get more information at ci.richland.wa.us/EnergyServices, or contact Energy Services at EnergyServices@ci.richland.wa.us or (509) 942-7403.