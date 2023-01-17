RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland City Council has reported that new councilmember Ryan Whitten was sworn in at the regular council meeting January 17. He filled the vacant position left by former Mayor Michael Alvarez.
When a city council position is left vacant, applicants from the community are interviewed by the council. The council then votes for a replacement candidate.
Conversely, when a mayor position is left vacant, the position is automatically filled by the successor, Mayor Pro Tem, in this case Terry Christensen. The Pro Tem position must then be refilled, at the choice of a council vote. In a 4-2 vote, Councilmember Theresa Richardson was chosen as the next Mayor Pro Tem.
