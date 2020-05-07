RICHLAND WA - Popular Richland City Councilman and Executive Officer/Owner of a successful veteran owned and operated local mortgage company has announced his candidacy for Benton County Commissioner District 1.

“Governments first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives” Ronald Reagan

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Benton County Commissioner District 1. As your next county commissioner, I will be present, accountable and transparent to the citizens of the county. Our county will be facing some very difficult economic and financial challenges due to Covid19. I will utilize my extensive finance and business experience to help ensure the taxpayers money is being used and leveraged in the best possible way so that wasteful spending does not occur, costly mistakes are not made, and taxes are not increased unnecessarily. I believe in servant leadership. As your elected leader I will work for you and in your best interest always.

My platform is broad based. Transparency to the citizens of Benton County being my highest priority. I believe a full review of the Public Safety Tax is in order to make sure funds are being spent as the voters intended them to be used for. It is time to talk about a Mental Health Facility and housing for co-occurring disorders. Meaning for people not only seeking treatment for mental health or substance abuse but people who often seek treatment for both. Our county and cities within our county are growing at a fast pace. We need to plan for the future. I know how important affordable housing is to our young generation, families, and to our low-income households. This will take teamwork between the Benton County Officials working with the cities within the county as well as working with our state legislatures to make this happen.

I am committed to my family and my community and take great pride in public service. I currently serve on the Richland City Council and I am a respected Small Business owner with over 28 years of finance and management experience. Other current activities include: Finance Officer- United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 85, Vice President of Funding Development and Executive Board Member for Boy Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council, WR Faculty Member/Master Instructor teaching Finance, Advanced Business Management, Consumer Protection, and Code of Ethics to professional organizations throughout Washington State. Other leadership experience includes serving in the United States Marine Corp, law enforcement at New Mexico State University, President, Treasurer and Chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee for the Tri Cities Association of Realtors. Other community service has included Commissioner for Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, Fund raising for Safe Harbor, National Child Identification program, Richland Youth Sports and much more.

My wife Gina and I met and graduated from New Mexico State University. We have lived in the Tri Cites for 28 years, own and operate Vision Mortgage (nmls 70495) and have been married for 30 years. We have raised 2 children, both Richland High and Washington State University graduates.

As your next elected Benton County Commissioner, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and give 100% dedication to the citizens of Benton County to improve safety, and increase the quality of life for all of us who call Benton County Home.

As of this afternoon May 7, 2020 I just received the following endorsement and email:

I support Michael Alvarez for Benton County Commissioner Position 1, because he will bring reason and open government to that office. Michael Alvarez has demonstrated the uncommon ability to listen to both sides of an issue, seek out the facts. From that studied thought process he has made solid decisions that have benefited the citizens of the City of Richland. Therefore, I ask the people of Benton County to join me today in assuring Michael Alvarez’s election in the Primary and General elections in 2020.