RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Community Center will be partially closed for the next several weeks for updates and repairs that are expected to last through May.
The partial closures will happen in phases according to a city of Richland press release, with the first starting the week of April 10.
Richland Community Center partial closure schedule:
- April 10-14: closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Exceptions will be made for Meals on Wheels personnel and AARP tax appointments.
- April 15: facility will be partially open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- April 16: Closed.
- April 17-30: Limited public access during regular business hours Monday-Saturday, closed Sundays.
- May: Limited public access during regular business hours. Front doors will be locked, but signs will direct visitors to alternate entrances.
Richland Community Center hours and the closure schedule are also available through Richland Parks and Recreation.
