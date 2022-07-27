RICHLAND Wash.-
As the heat wave continues, so does construction.
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) adopted additional emergency heat restrictions earlier this month. The emergency rule provides increased protection for employees working in agriculture, construction and other outdoor industries.
The regulations ensure workers have a paid cool-down break of at least 10 minutes every two hours, and are provided shade to cool down.
With temperatures reaching over 110 degrees Fahrenheit this week, some Richland construction sites are taking additional measures.
Cisco Romero, a framer for Butterfield Construction, says this week his crew has been starting their work day at 4 a.m. in order to avoid the peak heat of the day.
The framers are helping build a food park in Kennewick's Columbia Center Area.
According to Romero, finding shade and taking breaks becomes very important for construction workers in a heat wave like this one. Staying hydrated helps keep workers alert and aware of their surroundings because equipment can become more dangerous when it is hot and exposed to the sun.
Romero says his crew plans to drink plenty of water and avoid energy drinks as it continues to heat up this week. As of right now there are no delays in construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.