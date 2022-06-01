Richland Councilmember resigns after 12 years

RICHLAND, Wash. -
After 12 years, Richland Councilmember Phillip Lemley is resigning on Wenesday, June 1.
The City of Richland says the Arkansas native grew up in Little Rock and spent eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Lemley moved to Richland in 2002 while working as an electrical engineer for Bechtel National.
Lemley was elected to the Richland City Council eight years later.
“I put everything I had into being a public servant for the City of Richland and the citizens for twelve years. Now it is time for someone else to do their part,” states Lemley. “It has been my very distinct honor to have worked with all of the professionals and staff that put their tireless efforts into supporting and growing this community every day.”
Lemley's service within the community includes the Richland Police Department's Volunteer's in the Police Service, Executive Board of Directors for the Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America, District Chairman of the Rattlesnake Ridge District of the Blue Mountain Council of the BSA, Benton Franklin American Red Cross Board of Directors and the First Tee of Columbia Basin Board of Directors.
Mayor Michael Alvarez praised Lemley for his leadership and passion for the community. “We appreciate Phil’s service to Richland and his commitment to public safety, the aging community, and citizens with disabilities. He is a champion of fair and equitable government practices. We wish him the best of luck as he returns to his roots in Arkansas.”
The City Council will consider interested applicants soon to fill Lemley’s seat. The successful candidate will be appointed until the next election in November 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.