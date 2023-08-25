RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District announced on Friday that its foremen and forewomen that take care of its schools and facilities are now internationally certified.

17 RSD custodians completed training with the Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) over the summer.

"Custodians do more than put out tables at lunch or mop floors," says RSD Custodial Supervisor Miguel Palencia. "Understanding how cleaning chemicals interact, the properties of the different surfaces and spaces that need to be cleaned, and doing it all within the confines of a school day, require dedicated staff and we want them to be prepared and set up for success."

District custodial leaders say these certifications are part of an effort to make sure custodians have the best tools available for their critical roles.