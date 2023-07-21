Richland dock closed due to missing buoy and float line
Richland Parks and Recreation

RICHLAND, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from Richland Parks and Recreation on Friday, the dock south of Newton Street at Howard Amon Park is closed due to a missing buoy and float line.

The dock is expected to be restored next week.

Richland Parks and Recreation recommends the diving boards at George Prout Pool as a replacement for those wanting to jump into water.