Richland Doctor Offers Alternative to Traditional Insurance Model

RICHLAND - Under many traditional insurance based health care models, it is very common to find yourself waiting in long lines at the doctor's office, and when you do finally see your doctor, you get no longer than a few minutes of face time before they have to move on to their next patient.
Doctor Jessica Schneider wanted to change that. She opened her clinic, Empowered Health, nearly three months ago in Richland.
The traditional insurance model flaws she observed at her residency and the office she worked at after graduating medical school are what inspired her to make a change, Schneider said.
"The combination of losing the relationship and then also being frustrated that the only thing I had time for was to give pills-- I just decided that it wasn't sustainable anymore. I definitely reached a place of burnout," she said.
Empowered Health works to provide patients with more access to their doctor that is typically not available under the traditional forms of insurance based healthcare. For their first visit, all new patients are required to spend 90 minutes with Schneider in both the exam room and her office. This allows her to build relationships with patients that leave room to explore root causes of symptoms like lifestyle habits and biomarkers, rather than just writing a prescription and moving on to the next.
The concept of membership health care is not a new one, but it is rare in the Tri Cities.
Schneider's practice is most unique in the sense that insurance companies are not involved in patients making standard primary care visits. Instead, they pay a monthly membership fee starting at $155 for 24/7 access to her, including weekends and holidays.
Insurance does however cover any blood work, imaging, medication or screening tests that are needed, or Schneider's team can create a "superbill" for insurance companies that could be incorporated into a deductible.
"They walk out of here feeling heard, many of them for the first time in years. There's numerous accounts of where we've been able to solve medical concerns just by the fact that we've been able to go deeper," she said.
Schneider said before opening her own practice, she witnessed patients at other practices paying over $2,000 a month for medications they didn't need.
She believes lifestyle is often the root cause of chronic illness, and because of that, more one on one time with patients is the only way to truly address the real causes of symptoms, and if you are working with a doctor to stay healthy, you can avoid spending a lot of money later on.
In the fall, Schneider and her team will be introducing group sessions led by herself and a team of experts to address ways on improving health and lifestyle. You can visit their website for more information here.