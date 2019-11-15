Richland Education Association confirms bed bug issue at Richland school

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland Education Association (REA) confirms there is a bed bug issue at Jefferson Elementary.

Ken Hayes from the REA says Jefferson Elementary is not the source.

"There has been some evidence bed bugs have been brought into the building," Hayes said.

A concerned parent reached out to NBC Right Now after hearing about the infestation this year. She was told the school is being treated over the weekends.

Richland School District sent out a statement regarding the issue:

"While Richland School District cannot comment on matters that may violate a student’s privacy, our staff take any necessary steps to ensure our schools are safe for students. We have been working with the family and community resources to resolve the issue and will continue to do so."

At this time, it is unknown how long the bed bug issue has been happening.