Richland extends deadline for Coronavirus utility assistance

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland is committed to assisting residents during the coronavirus crisis.
The City recognizes many citizens and businesses have been significantly impacted. Staff continues to look for ways to provide resources and assistance.
In October 2020, Richland City Council approved the use of up to $700,000 of the City’s Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to provide utility billing relief to eligible Richland residents and businesses that have experienced economic hardship as a result of COVID-19.
As of November 16, 2020, only a portion of the available funds has been requested. Therefore, the deadline for application has been extended to November 29, 2020.
Richland citizens who are in jeopardy of service interruption due to non-payment and have experienced economic hardship as a result of the coronavirus are strongly encouraged to apply.
Residents may qualify for financial assistance in the amount of up to $1,000. To determine eligibility and apply for assistance visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/myutilities and select Utility Billing Coronavirus Relief. Applications must be received no later than November 29, 2020. If unable to complete the online application, please contact Customer Service for assistance.
Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, subject to eligibility, and will be applied directly to the individual's City of Richland utility account. Applicants will be notified of award status via email by December 1, 2020.
Questions can be directed to the City’s Customer Service team by emailing customerservice@ci.richland.wa.us or by calling (509) 942-1104, option 4.
More information regarding additional resources available in response to COVID-19 can be found at www.ci.richland.wa.us.