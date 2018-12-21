Richland family loses everything in fire, community helps through donations

RICHLAND- Earlier today a Richland family recieved an early Christmas surprise. This comes just one month after the family lost everything in a blaze that destroyed their entire home.
Today they got a chance to feel that once again.
HAPO and Century 21 partnered up to surprise the Lopez family with donations they have been collecting since they heard about the tragic news.
Members in the Richland community have donated everything from clothing items, bedding, new bikes for the kids and even a special savings account in their name.
"They have nothing so they just kind of had to start over. They didn't even ask for that much of a list just a bed, sheets, clothes. It wasn't even about name brands or trying to be cool, it was just basic needs. Maybe everyone can hear this story and pay it forward... Do something nice for somebody else that's just kind of what we are here for today," said Lisa Monteaguado, Century 21.
HAPO and Century 21 representatives say losses like these are far too common this time of the year. But having the community's help can really make the biggest impact on a family's life.
The Lopez family is overwhelmed by the donations they have recieved from the community and could not be more thankful.