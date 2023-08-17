RICHLAND, Wash.-Richland Fire and Emergency Services (EMS) and Kadlec Regional Medical Center are being recognized by the American Heart Association (AHA) for their heart attack and stroke treatment efforts.
Both Richland Fire and Kadlec will receive national awards highlighting the efforts of prehospital and hospital providers. The public is invited to a ceremony honoring the two organizations at Richland Fire Station 74 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 17.
Richland Fire and EMS is being honored with the Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Achievement Award from the AHA for providing quick and research-based care for people experiencing heart attack and strokes according to a City of Richland press relese.
For the second consecutive year Kadlec Regional Medical Center has been recognized with the Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award from the AHA.
According to a press release announcing the awards Kadlec is being recognized for providing stroke patients with the most appropriate treatment and care based on nationally recognized guidelines which means more lives saved and reduced disability.
