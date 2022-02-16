RICHLAND - The Richland Fred Meyer store will reopen to the public on February 20th at 9 a.m. after being closed for more than a week.
The store closed on February 7th after a shooting left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
The store will switch to different hours on Monday, opening from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and bringing back their option for pickup orders.
Fred Meyer is also taking several actions to support their employees and the community they serve by making a donation to the Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center in Richland for survivors of the shooting.
The company is also donating products from the Richland store to 2nd Harvest food bank to help sustain the Richland community, and they are ensuring the employees affected by the shooting receive emergency paid time off if they need it.
We don't have any word on when the few stores near the Richland Fred Meyer will reopen, but when we find out we will update the story.