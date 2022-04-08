RICHLAND, Wash. -
Brand new pickleball courts are now open to the public at Claybell Park in Richland.
Novices and enthusiasts alike can try out the new courts for Washington's official state sport.
Claybell Park is located at 423 Broadmoor Street.
