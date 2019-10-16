RICHLAND, WA - A Richland High School student has been emergency expelled and arrested after it was learned the student had made threats against the school.

In the late evening of Tuesday, October 15, a Richland High School student reached out to a staff member and reported that another student allegedly made threats against the school in an online chat group with 10 other students.

School administrators immediately began investigating and contacted the Richland Police Department. The investigation revealed other threats the identified student made against the school on their social media.

Authorities contacted the student’s parents and asked for them and their child to attend a meeting with administrators and police early Wednesday morning. After the meeting, the student was emergency expelled and arrested by police. There is no evidence the student had access to any weapons that would allow them to carry out their threats.