Richland High School's summer program teaches students how to build skills and connections

RICHLAND, Wash. - The school developed the English Language Learner (ELL) summer school program to help students become more proficient in English and be successful academically when the school year begins at the end of August, while also providing lessons in creativity and workplace skills.
At the same time, it also built relationships and helped the student develop their sense of belonging at Richland High.
Roughly 20 students from a variety of cultural backgrounds participated in the four-week program. First languages spoken by the students included Mandarin Chinese, Ukrainian, Russian, Portuguese, Thai and Spanish.
“There was a lot of peer-to-peer help and mentoring taking place. Students would help others with word pronunciations and language. It was really exciting to see,” says English Language Arts Teacher Makynzie Frost.
The ELL Summer School was led and organized by ELL Instructional Specialist Stefanie Heintz, Assistant Principal Erin Eason, Principal Steve Fisk and many others involved in the ELL program.
During English language arts lessons, students practiced conversational English as well as academic language that can help them in all subject areas throughout the school year. They dove deep into words such as ‘annotate,’ ‘demonstrate,’ and ‘categorize’ to understand what the words meant and how to use them correctly.
Not only did they learn to read and write, but other activities included working together to paint a mural at RHS, taking cooking classes and baking cookies from different cultural heritages, attending field trips on Fridays.
ELL Summer School help boost the confidence of students, teachers said. Senior Jon Graves explained he got to know people better throughout the 4 weeks, all while having a great time.
Many strong relationships were also built over the course of summer school. Conversations about their experiences as English learners helped students make connections with each other.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.