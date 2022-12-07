RICHLAND, Wash.-
U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) announced the winner of the 2022 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge, an app-designing competition for middle and high school students.
"Congratulations Advaitha, I am confident that you and other Central Washington students will continue to learn and grow in this field," Representative Newhouse said.
Advaitha Motkuri from Richland High designed the winning concept called "People's Pupil: A Detection in Intoxication."
Motkuri's app would use pupil size to detect levels of intoxication. If a person is identified as intoxicated, the app would call an Uber for them.
The winning app was selected by a panel of judges from PNNL.
The winner receives a mentorship session with scientists and a PNNL "swag bag."
The winning app will be featured on a video display in the U.S. Capitol building, and on House.gov.
