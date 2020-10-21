RICHLAND, WA- A Richland neighborhood is fighting back after a land-use proposal sign was posted two weeks ago. The proposal involves building an apartment complex and putting a road to connect it to the neighborhood, in between two already established homes.

The complex which would have 96 units would be built in the Willowbrook neighborhood in South Richland. But it's not the complex that everyone is talking about rather the proposed road that will connect to it.

"It's hard to picture how wide that (proposed road) is until you go down and look at it. I think they are catering to the developers and they are not paying attention to what the community thinks," Lisa Dukes, Willowbrook resident said.

The proposed 32-foot road would connect the new apartment complex to Broadmoor Street. The new road would be in-between two already existing homes.

Neighbors say not only would this road be dangerous but would lead to more traffic problems.

"This development on the low side they are estimating an additional 420 cars a day, it is just too much. We have never been very happy about the amount of traffic, but we love our neighbors and it's gotten a lot more crowded. We think it's at its limit right now," Dukes said.

The Willowbrook Homeowners Association has been raising money for legal fees. Neighbors in the area have started a Facebook page "Neighbors Oppose Willowbrook Apartments" to coordinate efforts.

"Essentially it's a rogue road that the developers are trying to put in, in an attempt to lessen the burden of traffic through Willowbrook, which is good but it's going about it in an inappropriate way," Christopher Childers, Willowbrook HOA president said.

According to city planners, the area has been approved for high-density development, meaning an apartment can go there. But Childers said the city's 2019 Comprehensive Plan says otherwise.

"A type of development which is not in compliance with the city's comprehensive plan or with the way the neighborhood has built up around this piece of property that long ago was zoned to be medium density," Childers said.

The higher density would bring more people and cars to the neighborhood. With the potential to negatively impact the Amon Creek Nature preserve.

"The narrow road would be on about a 10 percent grade that will cut up the hill adjacent to people’s property and squeeze this development into a very narrow section of space that actually encroaches on the wetlands," Dukes said.

Richland city planner, Mike Stevens said the proposed road is subject to an environmental review and is on hold. He said it will be looked at by a hearing examiner.

"At this point, nothing has been approved other than the site is allowed to have apartments. The city is not the applicant. We are not the ones proposing this it is our job to review the application against what the different codes say and require and then provide that information to the hearings examiner who will make a decision," Stevens said.

Neighbors said it is the potential of what this road could bring that they're opposing.

"I don't think the right attitude is we don't want apartments in our neighborhood and ruin the neighborhood has that sound to it. I think it's going to be dangerous and I think it's environmentally unsound," Dukes said.

NBC Right Now did reach out to the land developer Big Creek Land Company, LLC for a comment and they have not gotten back.

A virtual public hearing on the proposed site plan review will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 6 p.m. Stevens said if anyone has comments on the issue they should email him at mstevens@ci.richland.wa.us.

"The next stage is issuing building permits and that's a stage that if we do not comment now we've lost certain rights and so the time for action is right now it's not at the next stage," Childers said.