RICHLAND, Wash. - A tradition started by former commissioner Leo Bowman 17 years ago to raise money for two local organizations, Safe Harbor Support Center and the Sexual Assault Recovery Center or SARC, is still going strong.

In Richland just off of George Washington Way at Jefferson Park, The Safe Harbor Support Center and SARC along with local law enforcement and community leaders cooked up some pancakes, eggs and sausage to help raise money for those in need.

It might've been hot outside but it didn't stop people from meeting those leaders as the leaders made them some breakfast. Jodee Garretson the Executive Director for SARC told me she was happy about the turnout.

"It's a warm day," said Garretson. " I was kind of worried about that but we really appreciate the support of so many people."

Garretson told me the money from the event will be split up between SARC and the Safe Harbor Support Center.

"They split the money 50-50 between the agencies," said Garretson. "I know we use the money for victims of violence."

Garretson said they could use the money for advocacy or hotel rooms. Olivia Paz and Sara Harpster from the Safe Harbor Support Center tell me the center is a local non-profit that has been around for over 20 years. The money they will get from today's event will help them with programs and buy items for those in need.

"Trauma intervention programs, youth programs, taming the dragon and wrap-around services like family assistance," said Paz, the youth coordinator for the center. "We help with hygiene, diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies and clothing for any families that need assistance in our community."

The public not only filled their stomachs, but they were also able to get to know local leaders and law enforcement officers, like Lieutenant Mike Clark from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

"We want to continue to keep building that type of support and do what we can to give back to the communities that give to us," said Lt. Clark.

The breakfast was free of charge but they welcomed donations. Those cooking were the two police chiefs from both Kennewick and Richland, Benton County Sheriff's officials and Kennewick and Richland police officers.