UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.
In an executive session tonight, Richland School Board voted to reinstate masks through March 21, according to Board President Jill Oldson. The decision is in compliance with the governor's press conference today and overturns their vote from earlier this week.
Today, Gov. Jay Inslee held a press conference updating COVID-19 protocols across the state. He set a date for indoor mask requirements to be lifted, making Washington one of the last states to do so.
In the press conference, Inslee declared March 21 as the last day for indoor mask mandates, including in schools. This still allows independent businesses to require masks inside, but lifts the statewide mandate.
Schools will be required to maintain their mandates through March 21 while the state mandates remain. Several school districts in the area have responded on how the changes impact their community.
Kennewick School District
In response, Kennewick School District announced updated COVID-19 protocols.
"Once the statewide requirement is lifted, masks will be optional in our school buildings, but not required," said the notification. "Those who wish to wear masks are still encouraged to do so."
Due to transportation policies, students will still have to wear masks while on school buses.
KSD outlined what they are committed to in the days leading up to March 21 and what they will be committed to after March 21.
Until March 21:
KSD is committed to following current laws and mandates while preparing for the upcoming change. This includes communicating the lifted outdoor mask requirement and maintaining other COVID-19 precautions, like staying home when sick. They are also recommending that schools offer "masks breaks" for students when they need it.
After March 21:
KSD is committed to allowing families, students and staff to make the best choice for themselves. They outline that every student and staff member will have the personal choice whether or not to wear a mask, and that their decision will be respected thereafter. They also ask that no assumptions or comments are made about someone's health status or beliefs.
Pasco School District
Pasco schools will continue to require masks for students, staff and visitors through March 21. Just as KSD, school buses for PSD will still require masks due to federal transportation policies.
"Once the statewide mask requirement lifts, barring a new requirement from our local health department, masks will become optional in our school buildings," said the statement. "We thank everyone for their continued flexibility as we navigate this pandemic together."
PSD is awaiting additional information from public health officials and plans to update the community as things progress.
Richland School District has not yet commented.