RICHLAND, WA - City Manager, Cindy Reents, reopens the national recruitment effort in search of a permanent Richland Police Chief. The position was previously held for seven years by Chris Skinner, who accepted a position as Police Chief with the City of Eugene, OR.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support of our law enforcement officers, including our entire Richland Police Department, and our dedicated Interim Police Chief, Jeff Taylor. I appreciate the commitment of Chief Taylor and his willingness to serve in the interim capacity while we navigate the recruitment process,” states Reents. “We look forward to finding the right individual to serve as our Police Chief for years to come.”

As is standard practice by agencies of this size and with positions of this caliber, a reputable recruitment firm, Ralph Andersen & Associates will again assist with the search.

The ideal candidate will foster successful relationships with the community, elected officials, regional partners, City administration, as well as the dedicated staff of the Richland Police Department. The top candidate will be an individual who possesses the highest level of integrity, as well as demonstrates commitment to teamwork and excellence. This individual will have outstanding communication, advocacy and critical thinking skills. The successful candidate will be a proactive, forward-thinking law enforcement professional with a proven track record in effective change management, and innovative cutting-edge strategic leadership.

The City has established a competitive salary and benefits package to aid in the recruitment and retention of qualified individuals. The most qualified candidates will be invited to participate in a formal interview process. The recruitment will remain open through March 18, 2019, or until a list of qualified candidates has been identified. The recruitment process can take up to several weeks depending on the amount of screening and verification required.

The recruitment brochure will be available for review on the Ralph Andersen & Associates website. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply at www.ralphandersen.com.