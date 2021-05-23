Richland Librarian Puts Unique Twist On Book Reviews

RICHLAND, WA-
Gavin Lightfoot started working at the Richland Public Library 12 years ago. Now, he's the Adult Services Librarian, and his newest endeavor is called 'Book Tasting'. The new series is a testament to all the library has to offer.
"Just the fact that we're helping a few people and giving them stuff they appreciate, and/or need, is very fulfilling. I like helping people a lot and I like working on the desk," said Lightfoot.
The book tasting is a monthly book review segment produced by the City of Richland to highlight unique reads that can be found in the Richland library, complete with free kits people can bring home.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect. So I just thought, well, let's see what happens. People seem to like it, and that's great," said Lightfoot.
The first video went up in early May. He says he didn't expect to get up to 150 views so fast. He'd seen other libraries do similar things, so Gavin put a personal spin on this project.
"I wanted mine to be special so I tried to amp it up a little bit," said Lightfoot.
If you're wondering what's in store for the next episode--here's a hint.
"The next one is about--well--I shouldn't give it away. It's nature-oriented and kind of ties in with the summer reading program," said Lightfoot.
To watch book tastings, click here. You can also find out more about the Richland Library's summer reading challenge here.