RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Arts Commission is seeking artists to submit digital artwork for a fitness court in Howard Amon Park.
Artists from Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla Counties are encouraged to submit proposals for a mural on a multipurpose training wall at the fitness court.
The mural will be printed digitally on high-quality anti-graffiti laminated vinyl and be adhered to the backside of the training wall which measures 32' long by 7' high according to a press release from the City of Richland. The front side will also feature 4 small zones of artwork, which will frame the court’s instructions of use.
Artwork should promote positive imagery and represent local or regional values unique to our area according to Richland's press release.
Original artworks are due by Monday, May 1 and can be submitted through the City of Richland. The selected artist will be paid $5,000 for the completed design upon the final installation of the artwork by the National Fitness Campaign.
