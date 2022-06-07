Richland man arrested in Oregon with large drug and gun supply

BAKER CITY, Ore. —
A 31-year-old man from Richland is in Baker County Jail after Oregon State Police troopers seized numerous drugs from his car before 1 a.m. on June 1.
One trooper thought the man had been involved in a crash on SR 7 and I-84 and pulled him over. Although they later found no crash happened, the man did not provide a driver’s license when he was pulled over and was subsequently detained, according to OSP.
Troopers then found that the man had lied when giving them information. They found out his identity, which showed he had several out-of-state warrants.
The Baker City Police Department has a controlled substance detection K9 that alerted toward the man’s car. Following a search warrant, law enforcement seized the following from his car:
- 1302.37 grams of methamphetamine
- 140.4 grams of fentanyl powder
- Estimated 15,962 fentanyl pill doses
- 2.02 pounds of marijuana
- 21 doses of Suboxone
- 21.8 grams of cocaine
- 9.3 grams of an unknown substance
Six guns were seized, including one without a serial number. The man had a 9mm pistol, .223 assault rifle, .17 rifle, .38 special, .2283 pistol and .54 pistol. Accompanying ammunition and magazines were also found, according to OSP.
Additional charges are pending as law enforcement also reports evidence of substance manufacturing and distribution, plus evidence of identity theft.
