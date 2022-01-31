RICHLAND - Kyle Johnson-Clark was involved in the killing of Daniel Rice in Richland during May 2019, where he shot Rice multiple times over spending too much time with his girlfriend.
Johnson-Clark fled the Richland apartment complex where the crime occurred, all the way to St. Louis, Missouri. There, he was involved in a police shootout where he was eventually apprehended.
Yesterday, officers arrested Kyle Johnson-Clark after the incident in the 3900 block of Utah. Today, the @stlcao issued 2 counts of Assault 1st LEO, 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, 2 counts of Shooting at a Motor Vehicle, & 4 counts of Armed Criminal Action. No bond pic.twitter.com/Fx3QxoM671— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) July 13, 2019
In his return to Benton County, Johnson-Clark underwent a two-week long trial and was convicted of the first degree murder of Daniel Rice. The conviction came last Friday, January 28. The investigation was done by Richland Police Department, with prosecution from Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller and Deputy Prosecutor Julie Long.
