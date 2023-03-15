RICHLAND, Wash. - A Richland man is in police custody being charged with residential burglary, vehicle prowling and harming a police dog.
Court documents say Cesar Enrique Ochoa broke into a woman's detached garage and barricaded the door to the house. He then broke the glass on a door before grabbing a bat and running away.
Pasco Police responded to a call about a man hiding in a car around the 2600 block of West Octave Street in East Pasco. PPD's K-9 Hapo went after the man when Ochoa was seen biting the dogs neck.
Ochoa is in the Franklin County Jail with a $20,000 bail.
