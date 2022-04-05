BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
A jury found Richland man Michael D. Blanchard guilty on two counts of first degree child rape and two counts of first degree child molestation. All four charges were considered aggravated due to Blanchard exploiting a position of trust. Three of the four charges were considered aggravated because of Blanchard’s abuse pattern.
An 8-year-old victim of Blanchard’s took the stand during trial to testify about the abuse they endured, while their abuser was feet away. Specialized Child Interviewer Mari Murstig conducted a forensic interview with the victim, which was included in the trial. Testimony was also heard from Kadlec medical professionals.
The case was investigated by Detective Cameron Fancher with the Richland Police Department. Several advocates were supporting the victim and their family throughout the process, including from the Support, Advocacy, and Resource Center and the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra.
