Richland man dead after two-car crash near Vantage

VANTAGE, Wash. – A 32-year-old Richland man died after his car was t-boned near Vantage.
According to a press release from Washington State Patrol, the man identified as Abhinav Srivastava failed to stop at a stop on northbound SR 243 on SR 26. The driver of the second car was headed eastbound on SR 26 near SR 243 and crashed into the driver’s side of Srivastava’s car.
Srivastava died at the scene while his passenger, a 28-year-old Richland woman, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
The second car blocked the west and eastbound lanes of SR 26 but the driver was not injured.
