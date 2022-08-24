CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A 75-year-old man from Richland is dead after crashing into another car trying to make an illegal U-turn on State Route 97 after 9:30 a.m. August 24.
75-year-old Steven King was driving south on SR 97 in his 2017 Can-Am Spyder, wearing a regulation helmet, near Milepost 238.8. Washington State Patrol reports a 68-year-old man from Omak was driving in a Dodge Dakota nearby, headed the same direction.
King pulled off to the shoulder on the right and tried to make a U-turn. Before he could, he crashed into the other driver, according to WSP. King died and the other driver was not injured. His next of kin has been notified.
WSP says the roadway was completely blocked for just over three hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.