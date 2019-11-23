RICHLAND,WA- A Richland man has been found guilty of 47 different charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and furnishing false information to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

42 year old Sami Anwar was found guilty Friday. According to evidence presented Anwar headed a conspiracy to have his companies pose as legitimate human clinical research trial sites between the years of 2013-2018. The evidence stated that Anwar and his companies received over $5.6 million from fraud. Two of Anwar's companies Zain Research LLC and Mid Columbia Research LLC were also convicted of participating in the conspiracy.

Anwar is set to be sentenced in March of 2020. The maximum term of incarceration for each count of fraud is 20 years in federal prison.