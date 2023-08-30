RICHLAND, Wash.-A 30-year-old Richland man has been sentenced to 10-years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug charges.
Zachary Robert Cordova was sentenced on August 24 in U.S. District Court for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and will also serve five-years of federal supervision after his release from prison.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington Cordova was under court supervision for a prior drug offense when another investigation into his involvement in the selling of fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine in the Tri-Cities area was opened in January of 2022.
The case was investigated by the DEA Tri-Cities, the METRO Drug Task Force, Border Patrol, RPD, KPD, PPD and West Richland Police.
As part of the ongoing investigation Police tried to pull Cordova over, however, he sped away from the scene and law enforcement did not pursue him due to safety concerns.
Cordova was found a short time later and taken into custody and thousands of fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine, and several loaded firearms were seized according to the press release announcing the sentencing.
