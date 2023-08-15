YAKIMA, Wash.-A Richland man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for producing child exploitation materials.
Allen Richard Smith,66, of Richland was sentenced on August 14 for producing explicit material involving boys in the Philippines according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the eastern District of Washington.
Smith pleaded guilty in September of 2021 and was also ordered to remain under federal supervision for the remainder of his life after serving 25 years.
Facebook reported that Smith was distributing child exploitation materials on the social media platform from April 2019 to May of 2020. After the reports from facebook Richland Police and Homeland Security obtained search warrants for Smith's social media accounts and discovered the exploitation materials.
According to today's press release, numerous conversations with other adult men engaged in hands-on abuse of children as young as 8-years-old in the Philippines were also discovered through the search warrants.
Authorities also found detailed files of victims containing pictures and videos on Smith's computers.
Through the course of the investigation several of Smith's victims were identified, located and interviewed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.