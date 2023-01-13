BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
A Richland man pleaded guilty to several counts of child rape in Benton County Superior Court on January 12.
According to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office Mathew Lowe of Richland's trial for child rape charges from 2018 was set to go to trial this week, but he pleaded guilty before the jury was seated.
According to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office Lowe pleaded guilty to the following charges:
- Rape of a child in the Second Degree.
- Rape of a child in the Third Degree.
- Sexual exploitation of a minor.
- Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.
An investigation into Lowe started in 2018 when a female victim came forward and shared that she'd been abused since the age of 13 by Lowe according to the Prosecutor's Office.
This initial report led to an investigation by the Richland Police Department that led to more victims being found.
According to the Prosecutor's Office Lowe is facing a life sentence with the possibility of release after seventeen and a half years.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
