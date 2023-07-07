RICHLAND, Wash.- A driver is in the hospital after a single car crash on SR 240 and Hagen Rd. near the Richland city limits on the morning of July 7.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 28-3 around 10:26 a.m.
According to the WSP the car was moving westbound on SR 240 at Hagen Rd. when the driver lost control and drove off the road to the right and hit a tree.
The driver, a 42-year-old Richland man, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. According to the WSP the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and could be facing negligent driving charges.
