police lights

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. 

A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled over into the median, according to OSP. The Richland man, a motorist named Kenneth Dale Strong, stopped to help those inside and was walking in the median on I-84 toward the Ranger. 

At the same time, OSP reports a 66-year-old from Pendleton had been driving a Ford Explorer west on I-84 when the SUV began to hydroplane. The driver lost control and slid into the median, hitting the motorist from Richland. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP. 