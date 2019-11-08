SPOKANE, WA – A United States District Judge sentenced 34-year-old Ryan Wade Alexander of Richland to 25 years in prison for production and distribution of child pornography. Alexander must also register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence.

In 2017, Richland and Kennewick Police Department officers and detectives teamed up with United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations agents to investigate a ring of adult men who were drugging, engaging in sexual activity with and producing child pornography of teenage boys in the Tri-Cities.

Through extensive investigation, an RPD detective learned that Alexander had met boys on online platforms and then taught them how to use and sell marijuana. Alexander then began exchanging explicit sexual texts with the boys, which led to Alexander sexually assaulting several minor boys and obtaining pornographic images of them.

In one instance, Alexander got pornographic images of one minor, and then pretended to be that minor to convince a different minor to take and send child porn of himself to Alexander.

All of this activity took place in the Tri-Cities after he left Oregon, where state authorities had issued other child pornography charges against him.

When an RPD detective searched Alexander’s digital devices, he found hundreds of images of child porn, including sexual images of children that depicted violence, sadomasochism, toddlers, and infants.

During the proceedings, Judge Mendoza described Alexander’s conduct as “egregious, manipulative, dangerous” and that of “a monster.”

United States Attorney William D. Hyslop said “The sentence imposed sends a strong message to anyone who may try to exploit children for sexual gratification. Prosecuting those who produce and distribute pornographic images of children is a priority of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. Such crimes will be actively investigated by federal, state and local law enforcement officers. I commend the outstanding investigative efforts and close partnership demonstrated by HSI, the Richland Police Department and the Kennewick Police Department in this case.”