***WARNING: This story is graphic. Reader discretion advised.***

SPOKANE, WA – United States District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced 29-year-old Zayne Kent Barbre of Richland to 28 years in prison for four counts of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Barbre drugged 14- and 15-year-old minors with methamphetamine before engaging in sex with them; got them hooked on methamphetamine so he could continue to rape them in exchange for providing them with drugs; engaged in human trafficking by making a minor prostitute himself to other adult men in exchange for methamphetamine and money; enforced his will by telling a minor he had a gun; harbored a minor so he could ply him with methamphetamine and engage in sex with him; and repeatedly recorded these heinous crimes, often without his drugged victims’ knowledge.

After Barbre was arrested, law enforcement agents searched his digital devices and discovered 170 still images and 272 videos of child abuse. Sixty-seven of the still images and twenty-four of the videos were unique, meaning Barbre likely created them.

Joseph H. Harrington said, "The 28-year sentence imposed today reflects Barbre's despicable and cruel criminal conduct. As Judge Mendoza noted during today's sentencing hearing, there are only a handful of crimes as monstrous as what Barbre did here. On behalf of our communities in the Eastern District of Washington, I salute the individual bravery of each the victims who came forward in this case -- we all support you as you continue to recover. This successful prosecution is the direct results of the seamless law enforcement partnerships among the Kennewick and Richland, Washington Police Departments, the Southeast Regional ICAC Task Force, and the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations."

“The abuse inflicted upon these young victims causes life-long mental and physical scars," said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. "We are committed to finding and arresting these dangerous child predators; and I am grateful for our dedicated agents and the strong partnerships with all the agencies involved in bringing them to justice.”