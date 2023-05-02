Richland massage parlor investigated in large-scale trafficking and money laundering investigation,

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Richland Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at Eastern Silk Spa massage parlor on George Washington Way on May 2, 2023, after an investigation began into possible prostitution at the location.
According to a Facebook post, The SCU discovered that the location was part of a larger investigation in King County dealing with trafficking and money laundering. The Richland police helped the King County investigation by serving a search warrant at the Richland business.
The main suspects, who owned the business, were arrested in Bellevue and Burien, WA, and multiple agencies executed 11 search warrants, according to RPD.
RPD claimed that across the state, detectives rescued 23 women believed to be victims of trafficking, including three at the Richland business.
The Support, Advocacy, & Resource Center assisted RPD by providing resources to the victims, including food, housing, and access to other resources.
The King County Sheriff's Office is coordinating the ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.