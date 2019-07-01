UPDATE 7/2/19:

KENNEWICK, WA - After being arrested over the weekend for DUI, Richland Mayor Robert Thompson spoke to NBC Right Now.

Thompson said that he believes dehydration due to a medical procedure performed on him the day before the arrest may have contributed to his DUI.

"You know what kind of press you're going to get; so you don't drink and drive, right? And so that's what's troubling to me, because if I had felt like I was impacted, and based on what I knew, I wouldn't have drove. I'd had another person driver, I could've stayed at the guy's house, which I've done in the past," Thompson told NBC Right Now.

In addition to the breathalyzer given, Thompson took a blood test at Kadlec. Thompson plans on bringing that blood test to his court hearing on August 7th.

KENNEWICK, WA - Richland Mayor Robert Thompson was arrested for driving under the influence late Saturday evening, June 29, Washington State Patrol says.

WSP says a trooper pulled over Thompson in Kennewick at Gage Blvd. and N. Center Pkwy near the Columbia Center Mall. He was arrested for DUI after blowing over .08; a test was submitted to determine if his blood alcohol content was in fact over .08.

Thompson was booked into the Benton County Jail overnight, WSP says. He made a court arraignment appearance Monday morning and is scheduled to be back in court in August.

Thompson is currently an elected official for the City of Richland and is also a defense attorney. He has served on the Richland City Council since January 1994 and as mayor from January 2000 to January 2004. (www.ci.richland.wa.us/government/city-council/bob-thompson-mayor)