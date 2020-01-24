RICHLAND, WA - Just a few blocks away from Richland High School, a mother is giving away winter clothes.

Mary Arquette has been doing this since the start of winter. You can find her home on the corner of Lee Boulevard and Smith Avenue.

The idea to give back to her community started in Arquette's childhood.

"When I lived in California there was a woman who put a drinking fountain, and that meant so much for us because it was hot," Arquette said.

A small idea that started with a post on social media, now continues to grow.

"When we did it we thought maybe we will give away a few dozen, but thanks to everybody's support, we have given away over three hundred [pieces of clothing]," said Arquette.

With the high school and middle school just down the block, kids who are feeling cold can stop by and grab a pair of gloves or a hat.

"My ultimate dream would be to have a closet of items to give to whoever needed them," said Arquette, "even if I was able to put something outside for kids to get what they need."

She does this out of the kindness in her heart... a message she wants to spread.

"To just spread kindness... all small acts of kindness can add up. You never know what someone is going through, so one little act can truly change the day for somebody or even more."

All the clothes are free. You can also knock on her door and she will happily help you out. Arquette also takes donations to support her cause.

Arquette hopes her story serves as a reminder to always pay it forward.