RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland National Little League 11U baseball team won the Washington state title in dramatic fashion on July 29 in Anacortes.
Rocky Lee connected for the winning hit, bringing in Landry Ovenell for the 3-2 walk-off victory against Bellevue National.
Richland National beat Greater Richland Little League for the District 12 title in early July and went 5-0 in the state tournament before bringing home the title.
