GULF OF MEXICO -
Richland native and NASA astronaut Kayla Barron landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast. In our time zone, she returned to Earth on National Astronaut Day. In the time zone she landed in, it was National Space Day.
Barron and her co-astronauts spent six months in the International Space Station. While there, they experimented and demonstrated all sorts of things, like testing systems for growing crops, printing bandages from skin cells onto a wound and installing a new device for microgravity studies.
Their trip home took about one full day.
